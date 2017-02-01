Everett mayor says he won't seek re-e...

Everett mayor says he won't seek re-election

The Daily Herald reports that Stephanson's announcement Wednesday comes two weeks after he said he would seek another term. In a news release, Stephanson said after reflecting on the position and speaking with his family he changed his mind and decided to step down at the end of his term.

