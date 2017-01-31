Council selects Jason Sanders to fill vacancy
The council vacancy attracted 19 applicants. The seven finalists interviewed after press time were: former Snohomish Rotary Club president Lisa Caldwell, Realtor and Snohomish Affordable Housing Group board member Steve Dana, marijuana retail store manager Christian Funk, Snohomish County Planning & Development services employee Elizabeth Larsen, city Open Government Committee member Tom Merrill, former city of Everett spokeswoman Dale Preboski, and city economic development committee chair Jason Sanders.
