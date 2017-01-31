Council selects Jason Sanders to fill vacancy

The council vacancy attracted 19 applicants. The seven finalists interviewed after press time were: former Snohomish Rotary Club president Lisa Caldwell, Realtor and Snohomish Affordable Housing Group board member Steve Dana, marijuana retail store manager Christian Funk, Snohomish County Planning & Development services employee Elizabeth Larsen, city Open Government Committee member Tom Merrill, former city of Everett spokeswoman Dale Preboski, and city economic development committee chair Jason Sanders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.