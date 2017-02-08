Council selects Jason Sanders to fill...

Council selects Jason Sanders to fill vacancy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mukilteo Tribune

This week Sanders was sworn in to take ex-council-man Zach Wilde's seat. Wilde resigned abruptly after being outed for living outside city limits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Everett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan 12 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11) Nov '16 Suzie 45
Joe Timberlake Oct '16 Yvonne 1
I need to sell my suboxin. (Mar '15) Oct '16 Dmbfan 5
News Arlington WA man wins $2.3 million (Feb '08) Sep '16 Grateful Gram 3
See all Everett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Everett Forum Now

Everett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Everett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Everett, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,240 • Total comments across all topics: 278,711,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC