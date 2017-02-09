Bills aim to beef up oil transportation safety
In this July 27, 2015, file photo, traffic passes one of two mile-long oil trains parked near the King County Airport in Seattle. More crude oil than ever is expected to move through Washington state, particularly since the Canadian government approved the Kinder Morgan pipeline project that will triple the number of tankers and barges plying local waters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Joe Timberlake
|Oct '16
|Yvonne
|1
|I need to sell my suboxin. (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Dmbfan
|5
|Arlington WA man wins $2.3 million (Feb '08)
|Sep '16
|Grateful Gram
|3
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC