Bellingham woman guilty of molesting girl as boyfriend watched on Skype
In the meantime her boyfriend has been living in Hawaii, where local authorities weren't aware of the sex abuse allegations against him as of this week. The girl was under the age of 10 in October 2014, when she told a school counselor that she was afraid of Ma Eden Matamorosa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb 10
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Joe Timberlake
|Oct '16
|Yvonne
|1
|I need to sell my suboxin. (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Dmbfan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC