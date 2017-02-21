Bellingham woman guilty of molesting ...

Bellingham woman guilty of molesting girl as boyfriend watched on Skype

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Bellingham Herald

In the meantime her boyfriend has been living in Hawaii, where local authorities weren't aware of the sex abuse allegations against him as of this week. The girl was under the age of 10 in October 2014, when she told a school counselor that she was afraid of Ma Eden Matamorosa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Everett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb 10 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11) Nov '16 Suzie 45
Joe Timberlake Oct '16 Yvonne 1
I need to sell my suboxin. (Mar '15) Oct '16 Dmbfan 5
See all Everett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Everett Forum Now

Everett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Everett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Everett, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,170,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC