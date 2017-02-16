At 16, My Mom Flew to Japan Alone to Have an Abortion
But as aggressive rollbacks on women's health care ensue, with Trump reinstating the to the Supreme Court who could pose a severe risk to women's reproductive rights, her experience no longer seems so far-fetched. My mother's abortion was a footnote in an otherwise expansive and fulfilled life-a life, of course, enabled by her decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Self.com.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb 10
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Joe Timberlake
|Oct '16
|Yvonne
|1
|I need to sell my suboxin. (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Dmbfan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC