3 killed after pickup truck rolls on ...

3 killed after pickup truck rolls on I-70 near Green River

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: KSL-TV

Police said Rae Marie Chapman, 66, Thomas C. Outson, 46, and Christopher Catfish Mallang, 47, all from Everett, Washington, were killed in a one-vehicle accident. Emergency crews responded to a report of the crash near milepost 165 just east of Green River at approximately 9:24 p.m., according to Utah Highway Patrol officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Everett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb 10 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11) Nov '16 Suzie 45
Joe Timberlake Oct '16 Yvonne 1
I need to sell my suboxin. (Mar '15) Oct '16 Dmbfan 5
See all Everett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Everett Forum Now

Everett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Everett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Everett, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,336 • Total comments across all topics: 279,142,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC