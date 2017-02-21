3 killed after pickup truck rolls on I-70 near Green River
Police said Rae Marie Chapman, 66, Thomas C. Outson, 46, and Christopher Catfish Mallang, 47, all from Everett, Washington, were killed in a one-vehicle accident. Emergency crews responded to a report of the crash near milepost 165 just east of Green River at approximately 9:24 p.m., according to Utah Highway Patrol officials.
