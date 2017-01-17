WHL Roundup: Josh Paterson has two goals, assist as Blades...
Josh Paterson had two goals and an assist to lead the Saskatoon Blades to a 6-3 victory over the Swift Current Broncos on Sunday for their fifth straight win in Western Hockey League action. Jesse Shynkaruk also struck twice for the Blades while Braylon Shmyr tacked on three helpers.
