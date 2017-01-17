Washington city to sue maker of OxyContin over opioid epidemic
A Washington city is preparing sue the makers of OxyContin, blaming it for its role in the United States' opioid and heroin epidemic. Everett Mayor Ray Stephanson said that Purdue Pharmaceuticals was a "major contributor" to the problem that will lead his city to spend millions combating addiction and overdoses.
