Trump overshadows young migrants' emotional trip to Mexico

This Dec. 23, 2016 photo shows Tamara Alcala Dominguez reuniting with her grandmother Petra Bello Suarez in their home town of Molcaxac, Puebla state, Mexico, during Alcala's first return home since she left Mexico for the U.S. as a toddler. Alcala's mother left her with her grandmother at age 2 when she went to seek a better life in the U.S. A year later, the little girl joined her mother in the U.S., and for two decades Alcala's undocumented status prevented her from returning to Mexico to see her grandmother and other relatives.

