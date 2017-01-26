Trump Overshadows Young Migrants' Emotional Trip to Mexico

MOLCAXAC, Mexico- Tamara Alcala Dominguez sobbed, barely able to speak, as she buried her face in the sweater of the woman who cared for her when she was a toddler. "My little girl, I hugged you so much," Petra Bello Suarez tearfully told her now 23-year-old granddaughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Skanner.