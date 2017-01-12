Police: Arlington teen injured protecting mother from abuse
The Daily Herald of Everett reports that the teen was thrown onto the ground head-first on Tuesday night, suffered a seizure and stopped breathing. The boy was taken to the intensive care unit at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
