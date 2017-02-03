Monroe Police arrest robbery suspects

Monroe Police arrest robbery suspects

Monday Jan 30

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police: Police report two men led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle until crashing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The men, 18 and 21, were spotted by Monroe Police Officer Nathan Erdmann by the Shell gas station at the corner of U.S. 2 and Lewis Street in Monroe. The officer recognized the Honda Accord as having allegedly been stolen in Everett two days earlier.

