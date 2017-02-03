Monroe Police arrest robbery suspects
Photo courtesy of Monroe Police: Police report two men led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle until crashing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The men, 18 and 21, were spotted by Monroe Police Officer Nathan Erdmann by the Shell gas station at the corner of U.S. 2 and Lewis Street in Monroe. The officer recognized the Honda Accord as having allegedly been stolen in Everett two days earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Monroe Monitor & Valley News.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Joe Timberlake
|Oct '16
|Yvonne
|1
|I need to sell my suboxin. (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Dmbfan
|5
|Arlington WA man wins $2.3 million (Feb '08)
|Sep '16
|Grateful Gram
|3
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC