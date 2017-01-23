Machinists seek union vote for Boeing South Carolina workers
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said it planned to petition on Friday for about 2,850 workers at Boeing Co's assembly plant in South Carolina to vote on union representation. Boeing Co's logo is seen above the front doors of its largest jetliner factory in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 13, 2017.
