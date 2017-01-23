Everett sues pharma co. that makes OxyContin over opioid troubles
The civil lawsuit accuses Purdue Pharma of knowingly allowing OxyContin to be funneled into the black market recklessly, and that this in turn cost taxpayers money and residents' lives. The lawsuit is seen as the first of its kind nationally, according to the Los Angeles Times .
