Everett files lawsuit against painkiller manufacturer
Everett Mayor Ray Stephanson says the drug manufacturer needs to be held accountable for a surge in overdose deaths in the community. The case argues that Purdue Pharma was negligent when it aggressively marketed the drug as less addictive than other pain medication while ignoring evidence that the painkillers were diverted to illegal drug traffickers.
