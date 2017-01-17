Everett considering lawsuit against p...

Everett considering lawsuit against painkiller manufacturer

Everett Mayor Ray Stephanson is asking the City Council on Wednesday to support a civil lawsuit against Purdue Pharma. He says the drug manufacturer needs to be held accountable for a surge in overdose deaths in the community and others problems associated with addiction to the drug.

