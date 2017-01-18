City devastated by OxyContin use sues Purdue Pharma, claims drugmaker ...

A Washington city devastated by black-market OxyContin filed a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against the painkillers' manufacturer Thursday, alleging the company turned a blind eye to criminal trafficking of its pills to "reap large and obscene profits" and demanding it foot the bill for widespread opioid addiction in the community. The suit by Everett, a city of 100,000 north of Seattle, was prompted by a Times investigation last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.