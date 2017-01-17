Chinese paper warns Boeing, US agriculture in crosshairs of Trump trade war
An influential Chinese state-run newspaper on Thursday again warned that U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co and U.S. agricultural imports could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Boeing Co's logo is seen above the front doors of its largest jetliner factory in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Joe Timberlake
|Oct '16
|Yvonne
|1
|I need to sell my suboxin. (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Dmbfan
|5
|Arlington WA man wins $2.3 million (Feb '08)
|Sep '16
|Grateful Gram
|3
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC