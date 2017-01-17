Chinese paper warns Boeing, US agriculture in crosshairs of Trump trade war

An influential Chinese state-run newspaper on Thursday again warned that U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co and U.S. agricultural imports could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Boeing Co's logo is seen above the front doors of its largest jetliner factory in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 13, 2017.

