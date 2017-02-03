Charges refiled against Garver in 201...

Charges refiled against Garver in 2013 Lake Stevens killing

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: HeraldNet

A murder suspect who escaped from Western State Hospital last year is back in the Snohomish County Jail as prosecutors move forward with the first-degree murder case against him. Anthony Garver made a brief video appearance Tuesday in Superior Court from the jail.

