CarlsonCast Jan.19--Hour1

The maker of prescription drug OxyContin will be sued by the city of Everett, WA after the city council voted to approve a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma alleging the drug maker allowed the opioid painkiller to be sold on the black market contributing to crime, addiction and homeless problems in the city. OxyContin pills are shown crushed and lined for nasal inhalation in this file photo .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVI-AM Seattle.