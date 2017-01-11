Boeing jetliner orders fell short in 2016
Boeing Co fell 80 planes short of its goal for new orders in 2016, but likely clinched the title of world's biggest planemaker for another year. Invited guests for the world premiere of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner are reflected in the fuselage of the aircraft at the 787 assembly plant in Everett, Washington, July 8, 2007 REUTERS/Robert Sorbo/File Photo SEATTLE: Boeing Co fell 80 planes short of its goal for new orders in 2016, but likely clinched the title of world's biggest planemaker for another year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec 18
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec 17
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Joe Timberlake
|Oct '16
|Yvonne
|1
|I need to sell my suboxin. (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Dmbfan
|5
|Arlington WA man wins $2.3 million (Feb '08)
|Sep '16
|Grateful Gram
|3
|'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor... (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Ben
|4
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC