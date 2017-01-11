Boeing jetliner orders fell short in ...

Boeing jetliner orders fell short in 2016

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Boeing Co fell 80 planes short of its goal for new orders in 2016, but likely clinched the title of world's biggest planemaker for another year. Invited guests for the world premiere of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner are reflected in the fuselage of the aircraft at the 787 assembly plant in Everett, Washington, July 8, 2007 REUTERS/Robert Sorbo/File Photo SEATTLE: Boeing Co fell 80 planes short of its goal for new orders in 2016, but likely clinched the title of world's biggest planemaker for another year.

