Airport Road recycling station closure rescheduled for Feb. 6-26
The temporary closure of Snohomish County's Airport Road Recycling and Transfer Station in Everett - originally set to begin Jan. 23 - has been rescheduled for Feb. 6-26, 2017. The delay is due to inclement weather disrupting the movement and delivery of containers from the landfill in Eastern Washington.
