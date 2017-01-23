A lay of the land for marijuana siting rules
Every state licensed producer, processor and retailer must report their numbers and the state tracks each licensed plant grown with barcodes as well as premise and compliance checks. There are three types of marijuana licenses: producer , processor, and retailer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Joe Timberlake
|Oct '16
|Yvonne
|1
|I need to sell my suboxin. (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Dmbfan
|5
|Arlington WA man wins $2.3 million (Feb '08)
|Sep '16
|Grateful Gram
|3
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC