The Morning News: Mukilteo Shooter Pl...

The Morning News: Mukilteo Shooter Pleads Guilty to Three Counts of...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Stranger

Mukilteo Shooter Pleads Guilty to Killing Three: On July 30, 19-year-old Allen Ivanov opened fire at a house party after seeing his ex-girlfriend, Anna Bui, with another man. He shot four people, killing Bui, Jake Long, and Jordan Ebner and wounding Will Kramer with a rifle he'd purchased a week prior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Everett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec 18 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec 17 NLPACE 37
Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11) Nov '16 Suzie 45
Joe Timberlake Oct '16 Yvonne 1
I need to sell my suboxin. (Mar '15) Oct '16 Dmbfan 5
News Arlington WA man wins $2.3 million (Feb '08) Sep '16 Grateful Gram 3
News 'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor... Sep '16 Ben 4
See all Everett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Everett Forum Now

Everett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Everett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Everett, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,401 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,257

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC