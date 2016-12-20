The Morning News: Mukilteo Shooter Pleads Guilty to Three Counts of...
Mukilteo Shooter Pleads Guilty to Killing Three: On July 30, 19-year-old Allen Ivanov opened fire at a house party after seeing his ex-girlfriend, Anna Bui, with another man. He shot four people, killing Bui, Jake Long, and Jordan Ebner and wounding Will Kramer with a rifle he'd purchased a week prior.
