The Morning News: Mukilteo Shooter Pleads Guilty to Three Counts of...

Mukilteo Shooter Pleads Guilty to Killing Three: On July 30, 19-year-old Allen Ivanov opened fire at a house party after seeing his ex-girlfriend, Anna Bui, with another man. He shot four people, killing Bui, Jake Long, and Jordan Ebner and wounding Will Kramer with a rifle he'd purchased a week prior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.