State pays thousands as patients wait
You can learn more about who exactly is housed at Western State Hospital and the fines incurred by the hospital for failing to provide timely psychiatric care in the infographic above. Navigate between the two graphics using the orange tabs labeled "Graphic 1" and "Graphic 2," or use the arrows to toggle between the two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec 18
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec 17
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Joe Timberlake
|Oct '16
|Yvonne
|1
|I need to sell my suboxin. (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Dmbfan
|5
|Arlington WA man wins $2.3 million (Feb '08)
|Sep '16
|Grateful Gram
|3
|'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor...
|Sep '16
|Ben
|4
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC