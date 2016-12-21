Man who killed 3 at party near Seattle pleads guilty
A young man who shot and killed three people at a house party in July near Seattle has pleaded guilty, one day before a prosecutor was to announce his decision on whether to seek the death penalty. Investigators said Allen Ivanov attacked the July 30 gathering in Mukilteo because he was upset that his former girlfriend seemed to be moving on after their breakup.
