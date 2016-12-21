Lynnwood officer shoots, kills domest...

Lynnwood officer shoots, kills domestic violence suspect during arrest

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Seattle Times

A Lynnwood police officer shot and killed an Everett man during a struggle to arrest him late Saturday, just hours after the man had reportedly fled the scene of a domestic violence call, the Snohomish County sheriffs Office said Sunday. The 44-year-old suspect was shot during a struggle with police in the 3900 block of Grand Avenue in downtown Everett at about 11:30 p.m., according to a news release from sheriff's spokeswoman Shari Ireton.

