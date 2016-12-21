Lara Croft joins Funko family of Pop Vinyl dolls this winter
Funko has announced the introduction of Lara Croft to its Pop family of vinyl dolls. Lara Croft Pop and Rock Candy: Lara Croft will be available this winter in a staged rollout from the official Funko web site.
