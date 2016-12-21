Icy roads cut Moses Lake car chase sh...

Icy roads cut Moses Lake car chase short, two juveniles arrested

Monday Dec 19 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Grant County deputies were able to quickly arrest two young men Monday morning after they stole a car from a Moses Lake home. The owner of the car called 911 around 5 a.m. after he noticed his car had just been stolen from the 4800 block of Airway Drive Northeast.

