Flu blamed for 4 deaths in Snohomish ...

Flu blamed for 4 deaths in Snohomish County

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Bellingham Herald

Influenza has killed four people in the past week in Snohomish County - the first local deaths of this influenza season. The Daily Herald reports the deaths included a man and woman from Arlington, both in their 80s; a woman in her early 50s from Everett; and another woman in her late 80s whose hometown was not immediately available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Everett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec 18 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec 17 NLPACE 37
Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11) Nov '16 Suzie 45
Joe Timberlake Oct '16 Yvonne 1
I need to sell my suboxin. (Mar '15) Oct '16 Dmbfan 5
News Arlington WA man wins $2.3 million (Feb '08) Sep '16 Grateful Gram 3
News 'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor... Sep '16 Ben 4
See all Everett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Everett Forum Now

Everett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Everett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Everett, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,075 • Total comments across all topics: 277,658,465

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC