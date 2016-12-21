Experience plays a big role in high speed chase

A woman has been arrested after police found a 2-year-old child and a 6-month-old child locked inside a car in Everett in 35 degree weather. The Daily Herald reports that the woman was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of two counts of abandonment of a dependent person, drug possession, making a misleading statement and a parole violation.

