"Everett Sounds" album a sampler of city's beats
A recently released sampler CD gives a taste of the freshest songs coming from Everett's music scene. A couple of Everett realtors who put out a website called Live In Everett released "Everett Sounds Volume One" in November featuring 12 original songs from 12 Everett bands.
