Edmonds man arrested in death of room...

Edmonds man arrested in death of roommate

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Bellingham Herald

The Everett Daily Herald reports that the man was booked into the Everett jail late Wednesday for investigation of second-degree murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Everett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec 18 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec 17 NLPACE 37
Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11) Nov '16 Suzie 45
Joe Timberlake Oct '16 Yvonne 1
I need to sell my suboxin. (Mar '15) Oct '16 Dmbfan 5
News Arlington WA man wins $2.3 million (Feb '08) Sep '16 Grateful Gram 3
News 'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor... Sep '16 Ben 4
See all Everett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Everett Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Snohomish County was issued at December 27 at 11:31AM PST

Everett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Everett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Ebola
 

Everett, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,358 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,392

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC