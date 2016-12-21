Boeing to cut 777 production rate by 40 percent in August 2017
Boeing Co said on Monday that it will cut production of its twin-aisle 777 jetliner to 5 a month in August 2017, a 40 percent reduction from the current rate of 8.3 a month. A Boeing 777 sits on the assembly line at the company's operations in Everett, Washington, October 18, 2012.
