Boeing To Again Cut Production Of 777 Jet In WA

Thursday Dec 15

The Seattle Times reports that Boeing's Everett, Wash., plant will reduce its output of the wide-body jet from seven to five per month, effective August 2017. The seven per month level was just implemented this month after Boeing officials announced a reduction from 8.3 per month early this year.

