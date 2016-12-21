38 dead: Animal Welfare Institute criticises 'Weak settlement' in Us Cro primate case

The Institute claims SNBL USA has committed dozens of violations to the Animal Welfare Act and demands more severe consequences from the US Department of Agriculture. Cathy Liss, president of the Animal Welfare Institute, said in a statement: "Given that this is the fourth enforcement action against SNBL, the USDA's abdication of its responsibility to enforce the AWA is shameful and a major setback for proper enforcement of the law."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Drug Researcher.