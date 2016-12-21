$1,000 fines for a faithless electors...

$1,000 fines for a faithless electorsa to be assessed next week

Friday Dec 23 Read more: HeraldNet

The four Electoral College members who broke a state law by voting for someone other than Hillary Clinton can expect to receive $1,000 fines from the Secretary of State's Office next week. Violation notices will be sent to each elector informing them they will have 21 days to appeal and 60 days to pay, David Ammons, a spokesman for Secretary of State Kim Wyman, said Thursday.

