Woman Injured in House Explosion Now ...

Woman Injured in House Explosion Now in 'Good' Condition

Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: WEHT

One of the three people seriously injured in the Evansville house explosion on Hercules Ave. has had their condition upgraded. Family members have identified the two other people injured in the explosion as McKnight's young son Jesse Woolems and Michael Kneer.

