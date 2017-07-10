Woman Injured in House Explosion Now in 'Good' Condition
One of the three people seriously injured in the Evansville house explosion on Hercules Ave. has had their condition upgraded. Family members have identified the two other people injured in the explosion as McKnight's young son Jesse Woolems and Michael Kneer.
