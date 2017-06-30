UE president announces departureMonday, July 3University of...
Since his inauguration in June of 2010, Kazee has led UE as it has developed new programs, enhanced and expanded its physical facilities, and extended its reach as an international institution. "Dr. Kazee has provided outstanding leadership to this great University," said Linda White, Chairman of University of Evansville's Board of Trustees.
