State historic marker will honor comic great Red Skelton

A state historical marker honoring comedian Red Skelton will be dedicated this month in the late comic's southwestern Indiana hometown. Skelton's widow, Lothian Skelton, is expected to attend the marker's July 14 dedication in Vincennes.

