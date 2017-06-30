Planners look to pick I-69 Ohio River...

Planners look to pick I-69 Ohio River bridge route next year

Indiana and Kentucky officials say they hope to identify next year the best route for an Interstate 69 bridge over the Ohio River near Evansville. State and local leaders marked the opening of project offices this week in Evansville, Indiana, and Henderson, Kentucky, a year after the states signed an agreement to begin preliminary work toward building the bridge.

