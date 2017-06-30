Mayor asks for parking plan on Franklin StreetMonday, July...

Patrons and business owners have been pushing for change since a proposed bar was turned down last year over parking concerns. "With first-hand information and feedback, it is clear that a better balance between commercial, retail and residential interests, as well as maximizing parking spaces through a long-term plan, is needed for this thriving area of Evansville," said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.