Mayor asks for parking plan on Franklin StreetMonday, July...
Patrons and business owners have been pushing for change since a proposed bar was turned down last year over parking concerns. "With first-hand information and feedback, it is clear that a better balance between commercial, retail and residential interests, as well as maximizing parking spaces through a long-term plan, is needed for this thriving area of Evansville," said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.
