HPD: Man attacked ex-girlfriend, other man with fire poker
According to police, 30-year-old Donavon Cassidy, of Evansville, went into his ex-girlfriend's home and attacked her and a man with a metal fire poker. Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.
