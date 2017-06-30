Gas prices on the rise in time for th...

Gas prices on the rise in time for the holiday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WFIE-TV Evansville

Holiday travel just got more expensive as the Indiana gas tax is now in effect, and prices are on the rise. Around 11 a.m., prices were about $1.79 per gallon in Henderson along US-41.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The heart wants what it wants 17 min ItsTrue 25
Calling all private landlords!? 40 min Methville 22
Katie betz - where art thou? 42 min wow 49
So I found out I'm gay (Mar '13) 43 min Read and learn 163
She's finally fulfilling her destiny 50 min Truth 10
Cody Sargent sporting that meth look in jail (Aug '15) 58 min Trash 8
where are all the good men 40+? 1 hr Glen W 11
house Explosion 18 hr Luther 124
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,999 • Total comments across all topics: 282,235,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC