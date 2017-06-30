Gas prices on the rise in time for the holiday
Holiday travel just got more expensive as the Indiana gas tax is now in effect, and prices are on the rise. Around 11 a.m., prices were about $1.79 per gallon in Henderson along US-41.
Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.
