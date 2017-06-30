Expect delays on Twin Bridges because of Fix for 41 project
The northbound bridge will become the only way across the Ohio River between Evansville and Henderson. The traffic headed south will be shifted onto the northbound side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jaz jizzle on gutta paperwork
|8 min
|Atmlol
|1
|Rev Brooks
|11 min
|MaAt
|5
|Ricks 718 is a dump!
|12 min
|Terry
|6
|Todd and Trish
|15 min
|Youisfullofshxt
|3
|Tropicana Hair Drug Test (Jan '15)
|17 min
|Frfr
|10
|Who likes to walk around naked? (Sep '16)
|26 min
|stupid lesbian
|35
|Amanda finally let me!!
|33 min
|Your mom
|16
|house Explosion
|2 hr
|stevn36
|129
|Danks&Danks
|6 hr
|stop
|14
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC