Dumpster fire erupts at Motel, witnesses say it exploded
Evansville police are just treating it as a dumpster fire and don't have a cause just yet, but a witness said he saw someone throwing something into a dumpster right before it burst into flames. A witness at the Arrowhead Motel told police he saw a man in a red truck drive up to a dumpster and throw something in it.
