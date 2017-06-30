3 men accused in Evansville check-counterfeiting scheme
Ryricus Perdue and Javon Thomas of Atlanta, Georgia, as well as Brian Matthews of Evansville, are all in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Police say there have been several cases of counterfeit checks made based on stolen business mail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.
