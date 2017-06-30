3 men accused in Evansville check-cou...

3 men accused in Evansville check-counterfeiting scheme

23 hrs ago

Ryricus Perdue and Javon Thomas of Atlanta, Georgia, as well as Brian Matthews of Evansville, are all in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Police say there have been several cases of counterfeit checks made based on stolen business mail.

