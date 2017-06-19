"Wings for All" Coming to EvansvilleTuesday, June 20The Evansville...
The event allows people with autism and other disabilities to experience the sights and sounds of the airport, so they can be better prepared for future travel. "Some people may have sensitivity issues that make fluorescent lights a challenge, for some people it's the noises; for others, large crowds," says The Arc of Evansville's Director of Development Denise Seibert, "so those are just a few of the things, and each person is different, but we're hoping through this rehearsal program that will help make each of those processes and steps easier for them."
