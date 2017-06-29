VCSO: Serial Storage Unit Burglars Ar...

VCSO: Serial Storage Unit Burglars Arrested

Read more: WEHT

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office has arrested a pair of storage unit burglars following a string of storage unit burglaries in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties. Chadwick Barker and Brittney Jackson were arrested in Warrick County as they were reportedly attempting to burglarize units in a storage facility.

